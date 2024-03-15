Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. 3,631,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

