Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,549. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

