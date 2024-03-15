Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,336,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,549. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

