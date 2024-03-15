Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Expands By 35.7%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,245,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 11,231,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.6 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

