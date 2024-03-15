Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Expands By 35.7%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,245,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 11,231,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.6 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
China Tower Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.