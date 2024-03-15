Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Increases By 23.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 29,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CLOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.85. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

