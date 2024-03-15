Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Expands By 45.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 6,273,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,021. The firm has a market cap of $732.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

