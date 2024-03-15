Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rises By 100.0%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DNFGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. 1,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

