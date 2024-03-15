Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rises By 100.0%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of DNFGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. 1,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
