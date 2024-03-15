Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Expands By 94.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the February 14th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Dowa has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Dowa Company Profile

Featured Stories

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

