Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Expands By 98.8%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECBK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.72. ECB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,859,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $333,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

