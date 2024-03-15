Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Drops By 62.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBYDW remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. 15,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
