Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Drops By 62.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBYDW remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. 15,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

