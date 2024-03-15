Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Drops By 60.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HBGRF remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
