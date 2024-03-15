Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Drops By 60.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HBGRF remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

