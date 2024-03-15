Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 96.8%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the February 14th total of 162,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 805,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.