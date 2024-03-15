Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Increases By 81.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,875. The stock has a market cap of $322.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 106,659 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

