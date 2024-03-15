Short Interest in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Rises By 100.0%

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JDOC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23.

Get JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 34.94% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.