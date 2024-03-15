Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rises By 67.1%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the February 14th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 255,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

