Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 25.0%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

