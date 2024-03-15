Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 25.0%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Naspers Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.71.
About Naspers
