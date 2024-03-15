Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
