Smart Share Global Limited to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

Shares of Smart Share Global stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 474,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,807. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.