Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,647.08

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,647.08 ($21.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,653 ($21.18). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,628 ($20.86), with a volume of 665,502 shares changing hands.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,638.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,646.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,565.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,622 ($20.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,260.22 ($4,177.09). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

