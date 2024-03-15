Somerset Trust Co Has $338,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.74. 4,551,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $185.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

