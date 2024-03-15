SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $387.00. 4,252,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,110. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $316.43 and a 1-year high of $392.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

