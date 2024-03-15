Square Token (SQUA) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $95,257.92 and $2,502.59 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04595419 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $145.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

