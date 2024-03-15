STP (STPT) Price Up 4.3% This Week

STP (STPT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $153.98 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005537 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00016366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,259.64 or 1.00027225 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010576 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00166300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07927231 USD and is down -10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $30,059,015.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.