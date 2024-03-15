Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

