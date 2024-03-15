Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.52

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $26.55. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 11,678 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $270,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,804,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 146.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

