Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 464 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 8,615,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.13%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

