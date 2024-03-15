Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

