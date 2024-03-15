Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.70 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $87.70 million and $4,044.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.18262002 USD and is down -23.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,151.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

