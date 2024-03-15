Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 189,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,372. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $920.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TH shares. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

