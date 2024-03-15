The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

