The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 6.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.13 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.13 ($0.25). Approximately 25,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £16.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,775.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.08.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

