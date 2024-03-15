The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

