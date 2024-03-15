Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $584.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,461. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

