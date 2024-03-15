tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 2.2%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 56,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 573,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.84 million, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.15.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

