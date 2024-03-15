Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Boosted by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,244 shares during the period. Toast makes up about 12.0% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $277,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 11,277,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,479. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,657 shares of company stock worth $7,258,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

