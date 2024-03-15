Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.71

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

