Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.