Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.