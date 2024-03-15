Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

