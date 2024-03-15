Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Treasury Metals Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
About Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Metals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.