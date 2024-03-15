Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.