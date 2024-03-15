UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.34 and its 200-day moving average is $517.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

