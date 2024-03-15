UNIUM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.16 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One UNIUM token can now be bought for $6.58 or 0.00009507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and $13.16 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 6.84285174 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,463.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

