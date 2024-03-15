Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.97 and last traded at C$20.99. 27,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 29,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.10.
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.61.
