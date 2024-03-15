Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 263,681 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

