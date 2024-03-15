Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.40 and last traded at C$42.40. Approximately 16,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 30,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.47.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.15.
