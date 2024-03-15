Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

