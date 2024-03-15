Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. 13,765,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

