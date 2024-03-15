Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.