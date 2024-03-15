Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.01. 6,773,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its 200 day moving average is $426.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.99 and a 12 month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

